Nichols bank robbery suspect arrested in Columbus County, NC

Breaking

Nichols bank robbery suspect arrested in Columbus County, NC

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Bank robbery suspect Jimmy Keith Russell. Source: Nichols Police Bank robbery suspect Jimmy Keith Russell. Source: Nichols Police
Nichols police released this surveillance image of the suspect (Source: Nichols Police Chief Mark Lewis) Nichols police released this surveillance image of the suspect (Source: Nichols Police Chief Mark Lewis)

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – A man suspected of robbing a bank in Nichols on the afternoon of Monday, May 23 was arrested in Columbus County, North Carolina and will be extradited back to South Carolina.

On Saturday, May 28, Jimmy Keith Russell, 38 of Fair Bluff, NC was arrested by Columbus County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release from Nichols Police Chief Mark Lewis. Russell is charged with entering bank, depository or building and loan association with the intent to steal, and is being held at the Columbus County Detention Center awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

"The Nichols Police Department in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff's Office appreciates the public's support and information leading to the apprehension of Russell," Chief Lewis stated.

The robbery happened at about 4:05 p.m. Monday at the First Citizens on South Nichols Street, according to Chief Lewis.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to view a slideshow of the surveillance photos.

No weapon was shown or mentioned by the robber, Chief Lewis said – the man just demanded money from the tellers, and then fled on foot. There were no other customers in the bank.

This was the first time a bank in Nichols has been robbed in over 40 years, Chief Nichols said.



