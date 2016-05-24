Man shot and killed while trying to rob man in Lumberton, officials say

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A man was shot and killed after he pulled out a gun and tried to rob a man on a roadway in Lumberton Friday afternoon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a subject shot at the intersection of NC Highway 711 and Deep Branch Road in Lumberton at about 2:14 p.m. Friday, according to Major Anthony Thompson.

The victim, 34-year-old Samuel Brooks, and a male friend, were parked beside the roadway waiting for a man to arrive, after calling him to meet them, Major Thompson stated. When the man arrived, Brooks pulled out a gun and attempted to rob him. The man in the other car had a gun and shot Brooks. There were witnesses to the shooting.

Brooks was taken to a nearby hospital where he died in the operating room, Major Thompson said.

The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed, Major Thompson added.

