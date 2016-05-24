Man shot at Dillon convenience store, suspect in custody - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man shot at Dillon convenience store, suspect in custody

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Google Street View image of The Hot Zone in Dillon. (Source: Google) Google Street View image of The Hot Zone in Dillon. (Source: Google)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – One man is in the hospital and the other is in police custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a Dillon convenience store Tuesday morning, according to Dillon Police.

The shooting happened at about 8:40 a.m. at the Hot Zone on Highway 54, according to Captain David Lane. Police say this was not a robbery, but they are not speculating as to the reason for the shooting at this time.

The suspect was arrested, but not at the scene of the shooting, Captain Lane said. No additional arrests are expected at this time.

The victim is considered to be in stable condition at a nearby hospital, according to Captain Lane.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

