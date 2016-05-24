Man, woman arrested at Hartsville hotel after officers find drugs, stolen checks

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and a Florence man was arrested for possession of stolen goods, after officers allegedly found drugs, stolen checks and credit cards at the Hartsville Motel while assisting with parole violations and arrests last week.

On May 20, Hartsville police officers were called to a hotel on North Fifth Street to assist agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, according to a news release from the Hartsville Police Department.

During the investigation, officers and probation agents reportedly discovered a small amount of meth, as well as prescription controlled substances, the release stated. Officers also allegedly found stolen checks and credit cards linked to financial crimes from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to assist with the investigation.

Logan McDougald, of Hartsville, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamines, possession of controlled substance, petit larceny and receiving stolen goods. She is set on a $33,000 surety bond for the charges.

Jonathan Hoover, of Florence, was charged with possession of stolen goods and is set on a $4,000 bond.

Rha Parakh has been the owner of the Hartsville Motel the past 10 years. He said the couple had been staying there for two weeks, but never noticed anything suspicious going on.

“Even those people who were staying, we didn’t have complaints from him or any other customer because there was no noise or nothing happening," Parakh said. "So we never think this kind of problem would happen.”

Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair said, thankfully, officers got there when they did, so it didn't get any worse.

“Our intention is to make Hartsville better and if we can help other agencies like probation department or sheriff’s department to get people off the streets who don’t need to be on the loose, we’re going to do that and continue to make Hartsville a better place,” he said.

Both McDougald and Hoover are in custody at the Darlington County Detention Center and will have a hearing on July 5.

