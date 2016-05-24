K-9 tracking team locates suspect in domestic incident near Lake City

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect was found by a tracking team and taken into custody after Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic call in the Lake City area Tuesday morning.

At about 3 a.m., deputies responded to the call on Daniels Road in Lake City, according to Major Mike Nunn with the FCSO. When deputies arrived, the suspect had already left the residence on foot.

An FCSO K-9 tracking team was called to the scene, Maj. Nunn said. The suspect was located by the tracking team at about 7:30 a.m., about 300 yards from the residence, and was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation, Maj. Nunn added.

