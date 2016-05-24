Police respond to shooting victim at Seacoast Hospital - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police respond to shooting victim at Seacoast Hospital

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police officers were dispatched to the Seacoast Hospital Tuesday morning in reference to a shooting victim, according to the HCPD overnight watch commander on duty.

HCPD Sgt. Hall said a shooting was reported near Longs and details are limited at this time.

WMBF News is working to learn more information. Stick with us on-air and online for any updates.

