Police respond to shooting victim at Seacoast Hospital

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police officers were dispatched to the Seacoast Hospital Tuesday morning in reference to a shooting victim, according to the HCPD overnight watch commander on duty.

HCPD Sgt. Hall said a shooting was reported near Longs and details are limited at this time.

WMBF News is working to learn more information. Stick with us on-air and online for any updates.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.