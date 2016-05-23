Dive team recovers body of missing 17-year-old boater in Murrell - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Dive team recovers body of missing 17-year-old boater in Murrells Inlet area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
and Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
By Mandy Noell, Reporter
People gathered around the boat landing near where the teen boater went missing. (Source: Jonathan Dick) People gathered around the boat landing near where the teen boater went missing. (Source: Jonathan Dick)
Emergency crews search for a missing boater in the Murrells Inlet area. (Source: WMBF News) Emergency crews search for a missing boater in the Murrells Inlet area. (Source: WMBF News)
MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The body of a 17-year-old boater who went missing Monday night was recovered Tuesday morning by a dive team with the Department of Natural Resources, officials confirmed.

The dive team recovered the body at about 11 a.m. from the water near where a boat struck a channel marker Monday night, said Robert McCoullough with SCDNR. The body has been identified as Jacob Perry Lee Causey, and he was found with an injury to his head, confirmed the coroner at the scene.

Emergency crews in Murrells Inlet were searching Tuesday for the missing boater after a small vessel struck a channel marker near the Wacca Wache Marina on Monday night.

The dive team arrived at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, and was combing the water in a grid pattern. The Department of Natural Resources was out taking pictures and gathering information Tuesday morning.

At 5 a.m., Tuesday, a handful of Causey's friends were at the boat landing, where they spent the night after the search was suspended.

They said they had faith that their friend would find his way back to the marina. However, as the day wore on, hope turned to dread.

Dozens of Causey's classmates, friends and family members formed a prayer circle at times, while also hugging each other and trying to stay positive.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the boat struck the marker at 8 p.m., Monday. Both Causey and another male were on board at the time.

The second boater men was located immediately, the release stated. However, he suffered head wounds and had a concussion, according to friends of the victims.

The GCSO assisted the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources in searching for the second occupant.

Wacca Wache Marina is located at 1950 Wachesaw Road in Murrells Inlet.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

