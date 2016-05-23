St. James falls in championship; Hartsville goes to Game 3 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

St. James falls in championship; Hartsville goes to Game 3

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Connect

MONDAY'S SCHSL CHAMPIONSHIP SCOREBOARD

Class 3A Softball
Hartsville - 3
Union County - 6
Yellow Jackets force winner-take-all game 3
Tuesday night, 6:00, Irmo High School

Class 3A Baseball
St. James - 0
Belton-Honea Path - 5
Bears in state title series 3-0

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly