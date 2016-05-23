Deposition of former HCPD detective brings another victim to light

Former HCPD detective Allen Large gives a deposition regarding lawsuits against him. (Source: Southern Reporting)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former Horry County police detective at the center of two lawsuits answered questions about a possible third victim in deposition footage obtained by WMBF News.

Jane Doe 3 hasn't filed a lawsuit yet against former HCPD detective Allen Large or the department itself.

However, attorney James B. Moore said the lawsuit will be filed soon. From what’s heard in the pre-trial deposition, Jane Doe 3’s complaints are similar to those made by Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.

In nearly five hours of pre-trial testimony, Large stayed on the defensive. After answering each and every question about two lawsuits currently filed in Horry County, he also answered ones about an upcoming third suit.

James B. Moore: "You developed a sexual relationship with Jane Doe 3 correct?"

Allen Large: "We just got carried away as far as talking smack back and forth, but that was about it."

Large told Moore he met Jane Doe a few years years ago when her then-husband shot her. He said they came back in contact when her new husband was being abusive.

Large wasn't on her case, but said he did try to help her, even retrieving a gun for her from evidence.

Like the other Jane Does, Large suggested she could catfight with other women.

James B. Moore: "Unlike Doe 1 and Doe 2, you were able to convince Doe 3 to engage in these catfights?"

Allen Large: "I didn't have nothing to do with convincing. There is no pressure. There is no convincing. There's no me begging."

Large claimed Jane Doe 3 was actually interested in cat fighting, so he helped her get to a fight in Asheville last year.

He said he paid for the hotel, her underwear, and even videotaped the fight. He denies any sexual contact or violence on the trip.

James B. Moore: "[redacted victim name] didn't like it, though, did she?"

Allen Large: "She never said that she didn't like it."

James B. Moore: "She never did it again, did she?"

Allen Large: "No. It's one of those spurts that you can't go every week. It's just something that happens every once in a while."

James B. Moore: "In fact, she vomited the entire way home after that fight, didn't she?"

Allen Large: "No."

One thing Large did not deny throughout the deposition was how he felt about the fights.

"Basically, I was the ride along,” Large said. “As far as my personal, yeah, I don't mind watching it. It was fun."

Reporter Conor McCue did speak with Large over the phone Friday night when WMBF News obtained the deposition. He said he couldn't comment until he is formally charged, but did maintain his innocence.

Large was fired by then-HCPD Chief Saundra Rhodes last July for a sustained sexual harassment complaint filed by the victim in a rape case. He was a 27-year veteran with the department.

