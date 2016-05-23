Deposition of former HCPD detective brings another victim to lig - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deposition of former HCPD detective brings another victim to light

Former HCPD detective Allen Large gives a deposition regarding lawsuits against him. (Source: Southern Reporting) Former HCPD detective Allen Large gives a deposition regarding lawsuits against him. (Source: Southern Reporting)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former Horry County police detective at the center of two lawsuits answered questions about a possible third victim in deposition footage obtained by WMBF News.

Jane Doe 3 hasn't filed a lawsuit yet against former HCPD detective Allen Large or the department itself. 

However, attorney James B. Moore said the lawsuit will be filed soon. From what’s heard in the pre-trial deposition, Jane Doe 3’s complaints are similar to those made by Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.

In nearly five hours of pre-trial testimony, Large stayed on the defensive. After answering each and every question about two lawsuits currently filed in Horry County, he also answered ones about an upcoming third suit.

James B. Moore: "You developed a sexual relationship with Jane Doe 3 correct?"

Allen Large: "We just got carried away as far as talking smack back and forth, but that was about it."

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch video of the deposition.

Large told Moore he met Jane Doe a few years years ago when her then-husband shot her. He said they came back in contact when her new husband was being abusive.

Large wasn't on her case, but said he did try to help her, even retrieving a gun for her from evidence.

Like the other Jane Does, Large suggested she could catfight with other women.

James B. Moore: "Unlike Doe 1 and Doe 2, you were able to convince Doe 3 to engage in these catfights?"

Allen Large: "I didn't have nothing to do with convincing. There is no pressure. There is no convincing. There's no me begging."

Large claimed Jane Doe 3 was actually interested in cat fighting, so he helped her get to a fight in Asheville last year.

He said he paid for the hotel, her underwear, and even videotaped the fight. He denies any sexual contact or violence on the trip.

James B. Moore: "[redacted victim name] didn't like it, though, did she?"

Allen Large: "She never said that she didn't like it."

James B. Moore: "She never did it again, did she?"

Allen Large: "No. It's one of those spurts that you can't go every week. It's just something that happens every once in a while."

James B. Moore: "In fact, she vomited the entire way home after that fight, didn't she?"

Allen Large: "No."

One thing Large did not deny throughout the deposition was how he felt about the fights.

"Basically, I was the ride along,” Large said. “As far as my personal, yeah, I don't mind watching it. It was fun."

Reporter Conor McCue did speak with Large over the phone Friday night when WMBF News obtained the deposition. He said he couldn't comment until he is formally charged, but did maintain his innocence.

Large was fired by then-HCPD Chief Saundra Rhodes last July for a sustained sexual harassment complaint filed by the victim in a rape case. He was a 27-year veteran with the department.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly