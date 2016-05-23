Coroner identifies victim in fatal Legends Road vehicle crash in Horry County

First responders are on the scene of a fatal accident off Legends Road in Horry County. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – First responders were at the scene of a fatal traffic crash off Legends Road, in the area of U.S. 501, in Horry County Monday evening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Lt. Brian Van Aernem.

The victim was identified by Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard as 34-year-old James Mello, of Myrtle Beach.

Van Aernem said one vehicle was involved in the crash.

A 2006 Cadillac was northbound on Legends Road when the car ran off the right side of the road, causing the driver to overcorrect, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicle then ran off the left side before striking a ditch, overturning and hitting a tree on the driver’s side, according to Southern.

He added the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

