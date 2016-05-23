Georgetown law enforcement looking for stolen motorcycle

Authorities are looking for a motorcycle stolen in Murrells Inlet. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen motorcycle.

According to a GCSO press release, the motorcycle was reported missing from Carson Avenue and U.S. 17 Business at 10:15 a.m., on Sunday.

The motorcycle is described as a 2009 Harley Davidson that is silver in color and has a Florida license plate, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5101.

