Georgetown law enforcement looking for stolen motorcycle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown law enforcement looking for stolen motorcycle

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Authorities are looking for a motorcycle stolen in Murrells Inlet. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office) Authorities are looking for a motorcycle stolen in Murrells Inlet. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities are looking for a motorcycle stolen in Murrells Inlet. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office) Authorities are looking for a motorcycle stolen in Murrells Inlet. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen motorcycle.

According to a GCSO press release, the motorcycle was reported missing from Carson Avenue and U.S. 17 Business at 10:15 a.m., on Sunday.

The motorcycle is described as a 2009 Harley Davidson that is silver in color and has a Florida license plate, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5101.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly