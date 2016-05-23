Myrtle Beach man accused of striking child with plastic toy shovel

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Saturday for allegedly striking a child in the back with a plastic toy as a form of punishment.

Arthur Butler, 31, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian, according to information on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

He remained in jail Monday under a $10,000 bond.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, the child reported to authorities that the suspect got angry when the child ate a bag of potato chips after being told he could only have a sandwich.

Butler allegedly began to punch him in the back, the report stated.

Then, on May 18, the alleged victim said he had to stand in the corner of his room until he was told he could stop, according to the report. The suspect reportedly left the child in the corner for two hours, during which time he fell asleep.

The suspect was reportedly not happy the child was not standing in the corner, and allegedly struck him in the back with a plastic toy shovel, the incident report stated.

Officers allegedly saw several black and blue marks and abrasions on the child’s back.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.