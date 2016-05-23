Myrtle Beach man accused of striking child with plastic toy shov - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach man accused of striking child with plastic toy shovel

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Arthur Butler (Source: JRLDC) Arthur Butler (Source: JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Saturday for allegedly striking a child in the back with a plastic toy as a form of punishment.

Arthur Butler, 31, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian, according to information on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

He remained in jail Monday under a $10,000 bond.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, the child reported to authorities that the suspect got angry when the child ate a bag of potato chips after being told he could only have a sandwich. 

Butler allegedly began to punch him in the back, the report stated.

Then, on May 18, the alleged victim said he had to stand in the corner of his room until he was told he could stop, according to the report. The suspect reportedly left the child in the corner for two hours, during which time he fell asleep.

The suspect was reportedly not happy the child was not standing in the corner, and allegedly struck him in the back with a plastic toy shovel, the incident report stated.

Officers allegedly saw several black and blue marks and abrasions on the child’s back.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly