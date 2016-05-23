Officer helps change flat tire for motorist in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach Police officer went above and beyond for a motorist who got a flat tire on Kings Highway Monday morning.

Andrew Poole said he blew out his tire on Kings Highway by 9th Avenue North while avoiding a careless driver. Officer Hinton with MBPD responded to help. Poole’s tire iron was stripped, so Officer Hinton drove back to the station and grabbed a working tire iron from his personal vehicle, then returned to help change the tire.

“He even did more most of the work!!!” Poole said in a Facebook message. “Officer Hinton is the MAN!!!!!”

Poole said Officer Hinton was very nice and went above and beyond, even looking up an address for a woman walking by.

