Officer helps change flat tire for motorist in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Officer helps change flat tire for motorist in Myrtle Beach

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Officer Hinton helps change a tire. (Source: Andrew Poole via Facebook) Officer Hinton helps change a tire. (Source: Andrew Poole via Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -  A Myrtle Beach Police officer went above and beyond for a motorist who got a flat tire on Kings Highway Monday morning.

Andrew Poole said he blew out his tire on Kings Highway by 9th Avenue North while avoiding a careless driver. Officer Hinton with MBPD responded to help. Poole’s tire iron was stripped, so Officer Hinton drove back to the station and grabbed a working tire iron from his personal vehicle, then returned to help change the tire.

“He even did more most of the work!!!” Poole said in a Facebook message. “Officer Hinton is the MAN!!!!!”

Poole said Officer Hinton was very nice and went above and beyond, even looking up an address for a woman walking by.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly