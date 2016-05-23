Police searching for suspect in theft from Bennettsville timber company

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A suspect stole items from a work truck at a timber company in Bennettsville early Sunday morning, according to police.

The unknown suspect cut an area of the company’ fence out, then did damage to the doors of truck and stole items from it, states a release from the Bennettsville Police Department.

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident of the suspect is asked to call Det. Dease or Det. Hepburn at (843) 479-3620.

