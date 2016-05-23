2 in custody after vehicle pursuit, search in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects are in custody after fleeing from deputies and taking off into the woods in Florence County, according to officials.

A deputy was on his way back from the Lake City area when he say a vehicle going at a high rate of speed, according to a source in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle failed to stop for blue lights, according to Major Mike Nunn with the FCSO, and the suspects took off into the woods.

A helicopter and bloodhound unit were brought in, and after about 20 minutes, the suspects were taken into custody, officials said.

More details will be released by the FCSO at a later time, Maj. Nunn said.

