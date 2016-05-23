Conway man charged for running man over with car after bar fight, police say

An employee attempts to break up a fight that happened before one of those involved was reportedly hit by a car. (Source: Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man intentionally struck another man with a car after a fight at The Boathouse Sunday evening, and is now behind bars, charged with attempted murder, according to police. The victim is in intensive care at a nearby hospital, a friend says.

Horry County Police responded to The Boathouse at 201 Fantasy Harbor Way at about 8 p.m. to find the victim, a 27-year-old New Jersey man, laying in the roadway in front of the bar, the report states. The officer and a witness assessed the man’s injuries and stayed with him until Horry County Fire Rescue personnel arrived.

The officer then spoke to bar staff, who said that the victim was in an altercation inside the bar with the suspect, identified only 32-year-old Conway resident Joshua Maiden. A witness showed the officer video that plainly shows the suspect assaulting the victim with a beer bottle and his fists, until the fight is broken up by bar staff, and they were both escorted out.

WMBF News has obtained a copy of that Facebook video, which shows a man holding a beer bottle upside-down, then apparently striking the victim in the face with it before he, the victim, and another man brawl on the ground. Several Boathouse employees quickly jump on top of the fighting men and drag them away.

Watch the video below - WARNING: video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.

The man who shot the video, Anthony Leggio, was experimenting with the Facebook live stream feature moments before the fight.



"Somebody said, 'Fight!' so I turned around and it was already on camera," Leggio said. “The way he attacked him was definitely on a sneaky ... it wasn't face-to-face. He backed him into a corner with a bottle and then smacked him across the face, which is very unfair. The bottle cut him on the lower right side of the face. It was just a very cowardly move.”



Leggio said the bouncers acted quickly to separate the two men, and still can't believe what transpired outside.

“Once I heard that, my first reaction was, 'I hope who got ran over is OK,' he said. "And, you know, if you're going to throw punches that's one thing, but when you get into using weapons, and then vehicle, it's not appropriate by any means. That's going above and beyond. Not knowing that I was going to be videoing something like this, you can definitely see who the instigator was and who provoked it and started the fight.”

According to another witnesses, the victim saw Maiden's car, and walked towards it to confront him. Maiden then accelerated, turned his vehicle to the victim’s direction and struck him, witnesses said. Maiden then turned his vehicle again to run over the victim again.

The bar staff tried to stop the vehicle and get the tag and driver information, but the suspect sped off in the car, the report states.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers made contact with Maiden on Timber Ridge Road, walking down the street near Weston Creek Drive, the report states. He was placed under arrest and taken to the county jail.

Maiden was charged with attempted murder, and remains in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Monday afternoon.

The victim remains in the ICU at a nearby hospital, and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to a friend.

