Gas leak in NMB poses no current danger, officials state

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officials say a reported gas leak on Arbor Lane in North Myrtle Beach is not currently posing a danger.

The leak was reported by a Nixle alert sent by the NMB Dept. of Public Safety at 11:39 a.m. Monday. It states the leak is at 810 Arbor Lane, and there is no current danger.

The NMBDPS is aware and actively correcting the problem, the alert states.

