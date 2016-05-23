Dog survives 10 days hiding under house after being hit by vehicle

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A dog in Marion County was reportedly hit by a car and and then hid under a mobile home for days before someone called for help.

'Chocolate,' as he's being called now, was ran over on April 25 and not taken to a vet until May 5, according to Denise Bitz with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

His injuries were severe, and he was in need of emergency surgery and specialized care. He has since been transferred to the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville and Western Carolina Veterinary Surgery where he had his first operation last week.

Bitz said Chocolate needed skin grafting for his injuries.

"For the next few days, Chocolate is back at the vet receiving care for the grafted skin on his forehead, and Dr. Crouch is determining the best way to reconstruct the top of Chocolate’s muzzle and nasal cavity," said an update posted by the rescue group on Facebook.

Bitz said Chocolate's owner signed over his care to the animal rescue and charges are possible for those connected to this case.

"We are assured by the local animal control in South Carolina that charges will be filed against the individual(s) responsible for allowing Chocolate to suffer so long," Bitz said in a statement online.

Costs for Chocolate's care are adding up. So far they've exceeded $3,000. The Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is asking for your help.

You can make donations for his care and others like him by sending money to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue at 31 Glendale Avenue, Asheville, NC, 28803. Or you can donate online at www.bwar.org.

"Chocolate’s story reminds us that there is still so much work to be done for animals in the deep South. They desperately need our help and we need to work together with people in these communities to help teach them that these animals are sentient, feeling beings and that they deserve to be treated with kindness and compassion," Bitz said in a post online.

Chocolate's condition is considered "guarded," but officials say they are optimistic he will recover.

"Everyone he meets is amazed by the gentle strength of this sweet boy as he thrives in a new world of kindness and care. He spent the weekend with his new fostermom Kim, who immediately fell for him. She said, 'Poor boy had to endure my application of ointment on his wounds, and wagged his tail afterwards! I know that he knows he is being cared for–and cared about–by so many!'" Bitz said online.

