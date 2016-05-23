Dog survives 10 days hiding under house after being hit by vehic - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Dog survives 10 days hiding under house after being hit by vehicle

By Kaitlin Stansell, Anchor
Connect
(Source: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue website) (Source: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue website)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A dog in Marion County was reportedly hit by a car and and then hid under a mobile home for days before someone called for help.

'Chocolate,' as he's being called now, was ran over on April 25 and not taken to a vet until May 5, according to Denise Bitz with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue.

His injuries were severe, and he was in need of emergency surgery and specialized care. He has since been transferred to the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville and Western Carolina Veterinary Surgery where he had his first operation last week.

Slideshow - click here to view a slideshow of Chocolate's recovery - WARNING: graphic images

Bitz said Chocolate needed skin grafting for his injuries.

"For the next few days, Chocolate is back at the vet receiving care for the grafted skin on his forehead, and Dr. Crouch is determining the best way to reconstruct the top of Chocolate’s muzzle and nasal cavity," said an update posted by the rescue group on Facebook.

Bitz said Chocolate's owner signed over his care to the animal rescue and charges are possible for those connected to this case.

"We are assured by the local animal control in South Carolina that charges will be filed against the individual(s) responsible for allowing Chocolate to suffer so long," Bitz said in a statement online.

Costs for Chocolate's care are adding up. So far they've exceeded $3,000. The Brother Wolf Animal Rescue is asking for your help.

You can make donations for his care and others like him by sending money to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue at 31 Glendale Avenue, Asheville, NC, 28803. Or you can donate online at www.bwar.org.

"Chocolate’s story reminds us that there is still so much work to be done for animals in the deep South. They desperately need our help and we need to work together with people in these communities to help teach them that these animals are sentient, feeling beings and that they deserve to be treated with kindness and compassion," Bitz said in a post online.

Chocolate's condition is considered "guarded," but officials say they are optimistic he will recover.

"Everyone he meets is amazed by the gentle strength of this sweet boy as he thrives in a new world of kindness and care. He spent the weekend with his new fostermom Kim, who immediately fell for him. She said, 'Poor boy had to endure my application of ointment on his wounds, and wagged his tail afterwards! I know that he knows he is being cared for–and cared about–by so many!'" Bitz said online.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly