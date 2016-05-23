Woman killed after driving off SC-541 in Florence County, striking tree

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman was killed Saturday night when she drove off the side of SC-541 in Florence County into a ditch and struck a tree over the weekend, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Florence County Coroner's Office.

At about 9 p.m., a 2003 Chevrolet SUV was traveling east on SC-541, then ran off the side of the roadway, according to the SCHP. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to the Florence County Coroner's Office.

The driver, identified by the coroner's office as 44-year-old Stephanie Goins, of Scranton, was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

