The Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety class

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
(Source: U.S. Department of Homeland Security news release)

HORRY COUNTY (WMBF) – The Coast Guard Auxiliary will host an introductory boating safety course for recreational boaters Saturday, June 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Conway Fitness Center, located at 1515 Millpond Road, Conway SC, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security news release.

The course fee is $30 per person, or $40 for two family members sharing a manual. Students under the age of 14 must be enrolled by an adult.

‘About Boating Safely’ is designed for all ages and qualified USCG Auxiliary instructors will teach students the basics of handling boat or personal watercraft (PWC) safely.

The course is certified by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and course graduates will be awarded the South Carolina Boater Education Card, states the release.

To enroll or request information contact Jeanette Brown (843) 248-2143 (Alma's Creative Arts), (843) 283-1677 or email jeanettebrown37@yahoo.com.

