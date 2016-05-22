Marion nightclub shooting sends one person to the hospital

MARION, SC (WMBF) - One man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting at Club Fusion in the city of Marion.

Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. The man was reportedly shooting at the club when a security guard fired back and wounded the man.

He was taken to an area hospital.

Few other details are available at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

