Teen Hangout Cookout comes to Chapin Library and Chapin Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Chapin Memorial invites Myrtle Beach teens, ages 13 to 17, to a “Hangout Cookout” at Chapin Memorial Library from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4.

This event is free for teens and transportation is also provided to Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Avenue North.

Preregistration is required for the Hangout Cookout.

For information and to sign up, call 843-918-1275.

