Chapin Memorial Library hosts ECHO seminar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chapin Memorial Library hosts an Eastern Carolina Homelessness Organization seminar Thursday, May 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in efforts to inform veterans of the community about their benefits, states the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post.

Stephen Stevens, Veterans Outreach and Benefits Coordinator of Eastern Carolina Homelessness Organization will give a brief overview on: transitional plans after the military, veterans’ healthcare benefits, educational benefits for veterans and dependents, the national guard/reserve military, federal benefits for veterans, and the ECHO program.

If there are any questions, email reference@chapinlibrary.org or call Laura at 843-918-1295.

