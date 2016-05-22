The Art of Brick Exhibition comes to the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Art of Brick Exhibition will showcase LEGO® art Saturday, June 11 at the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.

The art museum hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors are welcomed to tour and take a look at large-scale sculptures by award-winning artist Nathan Sawaya, who transforms LEGO® brick toy into awe-inspiring contemporary art, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.

Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum is the first to host the Brick in South Carolina, states the post. The museum will also host Pieces, which features a collection of hyper-realistic images on display.

During the summer months, the art museum will provide an interactive play area for families, complete with brick-building stations.

For more information, call 843-238-2510.

