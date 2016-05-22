The Art of Brick Exhibition comes to the Franklin G. Burroughs-S - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

The Art of Brick Exhibition comes to the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
The Art of Brick Exhibition (source: MB City Government) The Art of Brick Exhibition (source: MB City Government)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Art of Brick Exhibition will showcase LEGO® art Saturday, June 11 at the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum.

The art museum hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors are welcomed to tour and take a look at large-scale sculptures by award-winning artist Nathan Sawaya, who transforms LEGO® brick toy into awe-inspiring contemporary art, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.

Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum is the first to host the Brick in South Carolina, states the post. The museum will also host Pieces, which features a collection of hyper-realistic images on display.

During the summer months, the art museum will provide an interactive play area for families, complete with brick-building stations.

For more information, call 843-238-2510.

Copyright 2016. WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly