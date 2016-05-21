Man identified in deadly officer involved shooting near Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Norman Campbell, 63, has been identified as the man shot and killed by law enforcement after authorities say he confronted them with a gun during an hours-long standoff, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser.

The incident began at about 9:15 p.m. Friday, with the report of a shooting on Westfield Creek Church Road outside Chesterfield, with Campbell barricaded in a dwelling, according to a news release from Major Mike Nunn from FCSO.

Deputies arrived on scene, came under fire from the residence, and called for backup, the release states. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the State Law Enforcement Division SWAT team responded to the scene.

For hours, law enforcement tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender with Campbell, but to no avail, Maj. Nunn states. Campbell fired at officers numerous times over the course of the standoff.

Shortly after noon Saturday, Campbell came out of the dwelling and “challenged law enforcement with a firearm and officers returned fire,” the release states. First aid was started on the suspect, and an EMS unit transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The FCSO was asked to investigate the shooting; the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when they are available, Maj. Nunn added.

