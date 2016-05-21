Injury accident blocks Hwy.17 near Shetland Lane Saturday afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An accident with injuries on Highway 17 Bypass near Shetland Lane caused heavy traffic delays to northbound traffic Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred at about 1:34 p.m. on Hwy. 17 Bypass near Shetland Lane, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

An SCDOT camera showed a heavy backup for northbound traffic, a vehicle in the median, and several emergency vehicles at the scene, with one blocking a lane northbound lane of Hwy. 17 Bypass.

As of 3 p.m., SCDOT information showed all lanes were cleared.

