May is Military Appreciation Month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Through the entire month of May, the city of Myrtle Beach is holding activities and events to honor the military.

Millions of Americans are taking the time to remember the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

Military Appreciation Days is Myrtle Beach’s way of showing its gratitude and support to the men and women of the nation's military services.

Roger Pilcher is a retired Lt. Col. Marine who’s a part of a non-profit organization that supports military officers at every stage of their lives.

“We’re retired, we can represent those people that are on active duty and try to get things for them especially those serving veterans they can’t do,” Pilcher said.

He said as years go by, the outpouring of appreciation for active military members and veterans has surpassed his expectations.

“It’s a changing feeling here in South Carolina,” Pilcher said.

While there is a different event every week, organizers look forward to bringing 50 wounded warriors from hospitals all around the country to be a apart of the annual tradition.

“These are veterans that are people who have lost limbs etc., but their only desire is to get back and serve and they have a great attitude, in fact we’re supposed to lift them up but they lift us up,” Pilcher said.

However, the events are not only in place to honor those who served, the events also bring in money to our city to help kids get scholarships, to help the homeless, and to help get jobs and houses for returning veterans.

“You sign a contract to give up to and including your life to protect this county, so I think that’s enough for us to decide if we should give something back,” Pilcher said.

When it’s all said and done, Pilcher said out of all the hugs and handshakes the men and women will get from this month alone, the veterans and active military members will appreciate one thing: “To have people come up and say, 'Thank you,'” Pilcher said.

From golf tournaments to parades, there are events scheduled for the entire weekend leading up to Memorial Day:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans Baseball Game honoring military veterans 7:05 p.m. (gates open at 6:00 p.m.), Saturday, May 21, TicketReturn.Com Field

M.O.A.A. Grand Strand Golf Tournament 12:00 p.m. registration and lunch; 2:00 p.m. shotgun start Thursday, May 26, Heritage Golf Course

Military Appreciation Days Parade 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 28, Farrow Parkway, The Market Common

Family Picnic, Noah Galloway, Music, Exhibits and more 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 28, Grand Park, The Market Common

Memorial Day Veterans March, Ocean Boulevard 9:00 a.m. Monday, May 30, Ocean Boulevard, from 16th Avenue North to Ninth Avenue North

Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony 11:00 a.m., Monday May 30, Plaza, Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Memorial Day Tribute Film 1:00 p.m., Monday May 30, Grand 14 Cinemas, The Market Common

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved