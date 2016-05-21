Report: Man stabbed at Myrtle Beach hotel while trying to buy drugs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was stabbed in the face and abdomen at The Virginian hotel early Saturday morning because he did not have enough money to buy drugs, he reported to police.

Police responded to 1810 South Ocean Boulevard at about 2:37 a.m. to find the victim laying on the ground with stab wounds to his upper lip and lower-left abdomen, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

The victim "said he came to the hotel with the offender to purchase drugs," the police report states. The offender stabbed him because he did not have enough money, according to the report.

Sherif Alkassar, the hotel owner, reported hearing a loud noise, then seeing the victim running around the hotel with blood on his face and body, the report states. Alkassar ran to the office and called police, and then saw a white van pull out of the parking lot.

Alkassar said that the people involved in this incident were not guests at the hotel, and The Virginian has no affiliation with the suspect or victim.

The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and Myrtle Beach Police investigators responded to the scene.

