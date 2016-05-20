Suspicious chemical found in Carolina Forest mailbox was baking powder

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – First responders investigated after a chemical was found in a mailbox in the Carolina Forest area on Friday evening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Lt. Brian Van Aernem.

He added the substance turned out to be baking powder.

The Horry County Police Department was investigating the incident. No injuries were reported.

