Florence student arrested for bringing gun to school

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A West Florence High School Student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Pam Little-McDaniel, spokesperson for Florence County School District One, said a gun and drugs were allegedly found in the vehicle the student brought to school.

The student’s name and specific charges was not immediately known.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.