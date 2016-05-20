Third suspect arrested in connection with fatal Bennettsville 'poker house' shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night at a Bennettsville “poker house.”

According to a Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office press release, Johnny Lee Smith, 29, of Bennettsville, has been charged with accessory before the fact to murder, accessory after the fact and conspiracy.

Two North Carolina men have previously been arrested in connection with the murder of Javonta Dease at 215 Grace Heights in Bennettsville.

Smith is accused of being involved with part of the planning of the robbery and showed the location to the other suspects, the release stated. He also allegedly lied to law enforcement shortly after the homicide.

Investigators continue to search for two other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

The investigation continues and more arrests in the case other than the two men who are wanted.

Related story:

Two more sought in fatal Bennettsville 'poker house' shooting

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.