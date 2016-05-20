Third suspect arrested in connection with fatal Bennettsville 'p - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Third suspect arrested in connection with fatal Bennettsville 'poker house' shooting

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Johnny Smith (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office) Johnny Smith (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night at a Bennettsville “poker house.”

According to a Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office press release, Johnny Lee Smith, 29, of Bennettsville, has been charged with accessory before the fact to murder, accessory after the fact and conspiracy.

Two North Carolina men have previously been arrested in connection with the murder of Javonta Dease at 215 Grace Heights in Bennettsville.

Smith is accused of being involved with part of the planning of the robbery and showed the location to the other suspects, the release stated. He also allegedly lied to law enforcement shortly after the homicide.

Investigators continue to search for two other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

The investigation continues and more arrests in the case other than the two men who are wanted.

Related story:

Two more sought in fatal Bennettsville 'poker house' shooting

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly