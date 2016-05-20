Traffic loop returns for Memorial Day weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Traffic loop returns for Memorial Day weekend

The 23-mile traffic loop returns for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WMBF News) The 23-mile traffic loop returns for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 23-mile traffic loop enforced during the 2015 Memorial Day weekend will be back up and running for the upcoming 2016 holiday.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police Department, the main goal of the task force was to create a safer environment for the attendees, the citizens of Horry County, and also the public service personnel that come in to assist with Bikefest.

The 23-mile loop takes drivers all the way out to Highway 31, and then eventually funnels them back in toward Ocean Boulevard, with the main goal of safety in mind.

For more information on the traffic loop, click here.

