Florence County law enforcement arrest man on drug, weapons char - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County law enforcement arrest man on drug, weapons charges

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Henry Thomas (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Henry Thomas (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man is facing drug and weapons charges following his arrest on Wednesday.

According to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office press release, Henry Thomas, 39, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was released Friday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $7,500 surety bond, the release stated.

Following a month-long investigation, FCSO narcotics investigators and the SWAT team executed a search warrant at 3024 TV Road in Florence. According to investigators, the suspect was allegedly in possession of a quantity of cocaine, a quantity of marijuana and a firearm.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly