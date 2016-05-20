Florence County law enforcement arrest man on drug, weapons charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man is facing drug and weapons charges following his arrest on Wednesday.

According to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office press release, Henry Thomas, 39, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was released Friday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $7,500 surety bond, the release stated.

Following a month-long investigation, FCSO narcotics investigators and the SWAT team executed a search warrant at 3024 TV Road in Florence. According to investigators, the suspect was allegedly in possession of a quantity of cocaine, a quantity of marijuana and a firearm.

