Haley announces new website to benefit domestic violence victims, families

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – On Friday, Gov. Nikki Haley announced a new website aimed at providing information and resources to domestic violence survivors, their loved ones and offenders.

According to a press release, the announcement came at the start of the Statewide Domestic Violence Summit. The website will feature a 24-hour crisis hotline, a statewide directory of resources searchable by location, safety checklists and tips for victims and loved ones, and an exit button for victim safety.

"If you know of someone or suspect that someone is being abused, share your concerns with them,” Haley said. “Care, but don't judge. We can't judge someone who is being abused because they already feel badly about themselves and our job is to lift them up and get them help.”

The website encourages citizens to learn the phrase, “Share. Care. Be There.,” as a three-step process for how loved ones should approach a friend or family member suspected to be the victim of domestic violence, the release stated.

