MBPD determine no abduction took place near Fourth Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police officers have determined no one was kidnapped or abducted Thursday night in the area of Fourth Avenue North and Chester Street, according to Lt. Joey Crosby.

Crosby said officers located a vehicle in reference to the possible abduction and interviewed all individuals involved, at which time the determination was made.

There was no further information at this time.

The MBPD originally posted on the department's Facebook page and asked for information into the possible abduction.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman yelling that she was being kidnapped from inside a blue four-door vehicle near that intersection.

According to the police report, the witness described seeing a white female wearing a short-sleeved Polo shirt and khaki capri pants yelling out of the car. The witness also stated the woman attempted to jump out of the vehicle while it was moving, and that the car was speeding west on Fourth Avenue North and did not stop at any stop signs before turning northbound onto Kings Highway.

As officers canvassed the area, they spoke with another witness at Wayfarer Hotel who reported hearing a high-pitched scream, but not knowing exactly where it was coming from.

Police watched footage from the cameras facing Fourth Avenue North and Flagg Street, where they saw the blue four-door vehicle speeding, and a female attempted to get out of the vehicle.

A third witness told officers he observed the whole incident and that it happened in front of the now-closed Emerald Shores Hotel. That witness said he saw the man and woman arguing, and that the suspect vehicle was parked on the sidewalk. The witness said the driver of the vehicle reversed and sped south on North Ocean Blvd before making a right-hand turn onto Fourth Avenue North.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.