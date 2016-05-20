Emergency crews recover body of missing swimmer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach emergency crews responded to a call about a body in the water around 4 a.m., Friday at 4401 S. Kings Hwy.

Coroner Robert Edge said the body has been identified as 33-year-old James Franklin Ross II, of Rock Hill, S.C. He went missing Tuesday near the 29th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard public beach access.

According to Myrtle Beach police on the scene, crews were attempting to pull a body from the water just before 5 a.m., near the Myrtle Beach State Park.

First responders with Myrtle Beach police, beach patrol and fire responded to calls around 6:15 p.m., Tuesday about a swimmer in distress.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department spokesman Christian Sliker said fire rescue was on the scene within two minutes, as an engine was fueling up right around the corner.

Dispatch calls indicated five people entered the water in an attempt to save the distressed swimmer. One of the five was confirmed to be a Myrtle Beach water rescuer.

Mike Talbert was one of the five people who dove in to the ocean to try and save Ross. He said he was within 20 feet of the distressed swimmer before the victim went under.

