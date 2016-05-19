Two wanted on domestic violence charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – In this week’s Horry County Suspect Search, the Horry County Sheriff's Office is hoping residents can help track down two suspects charged with domestic violence.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Report, Jackie Kennedy is wanted after trying to get a woman he was vacationing with to prostitute herself out.

She refused and after she fell asleep, the report stated Kennedy went through her phone and then woke the woman up when he found text messages to other men.

That's when the two allegedly got into a scuffle.

Kennedy is wanted for failure to appear second-degree domestic violence. His last known address is on Center Road in Timmonsville.

Also wanted for failure to appear on a second-degree domestic violence charge is Angelica Rubio.

Horry County police alleged that Rubio scratched and hit a man in the face during an argument about paying bills.

Her last known address is on Morningside Drive in Conway.

Anyone with information on either of these individuals’ whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

