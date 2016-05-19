Two wanted on domestic violence charges - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two wanted on domestic violence charges

Left: Jackie Kennedy; Right: Angelic Rubio Left: Jackie Kennedy; Right: Angelic Rubio

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – In this week’s Horry County Suspect Search, the Horry County Sheriff's Office is hoping residents can help track down two suspects charged with domestic violence.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Report, Jackie Kennedy is wanted after trying to get a woman he was vacationing with to prostitute herself out.

She refused and after she fell asleep, the report stated Kennedy went through her phone and then woke the woman up when he found text messages to other men.

That's when the two allegedly got into a scuffle.

Kennedy is wanted for failure to appear second-degree domestic violence. His last known address is on Center Road in Timmonsville.

Also wanted for failure to appear on a second-degree domestic violence charge is Angelica Rubio.

Horry County police alleged that Rubio scratched and hit a man in the face during an argument about paying bills.

Her last known address is on Morningside Drive in Conway.

Anyone with information on either of these individuals’ whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Special

More Crime on WMBFNews.com

Updated:

Click for more mugshots See "Horry County's Most Wanted" More>>

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly