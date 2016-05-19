Golf carts banned on Ocean Boulevard during Memorial Day Weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A proposed executive order banning golf carts along Ocean Boulevard could make for a hard Memorial Day weekend for one Myrtle Beach businessman. 

Ben Robinson said the holiday is the biggest moneymaker of the year for his golf cart and moped rental companies. However, if this executive order goes through, he predicted he could end up losing over $70,000.

The executive order, issued by Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pederson, states that all golf carts will not be permitted on Ocean Boulevard throughout Memorial Day weekend starting at 29th Avenue North.

This directive is said to be in place during the holiday due to Ocean Boulevard becoming a one-way street. Robinson said he had an agreement with city council to make certain changes, ordering hundreds of decals and signs. 

"From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the police department said they would start giving warnings out at 6 p.m., and start ticketing at 8 p.m. So we had the signs made exactly per our agreement in city council." Robinson said. "Now we get a directive from the police department not only rendering our signs useless that we spent money on, but $20,000 worth of leased golf carts that we wont be able to rent."

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said the order was issued directly by the city manager, side stepping city council. He added that officials may search for an alternative solution.

"You don't need to create new laws to control an event," Robinson said. "You simply enforce the laws that are in place." 

Robinson added he doesn't know the full reason behind the added policy, but felt more thought and care should have been made toward business owners.

"For the city to shut down our rentals with no notice, with us making those investments, it's irresponsible at best," he said. 

WMBF reached out to several city council members to get their take on the directive. All declined to comment at this time.

Robinson said he believed the topic will come up at Tuesday's city council meeting.  

