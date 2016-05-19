Two more sought in fatal Bennettsville 'poker house' shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two additional suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at Bennettsville “poker house” on Monday night.

According to a press release from the MCSO, Donta Vershaun Pearson, 29, of Laurel Hill, N.C., and Darrius D. Moore, 34, of Gibson, N.C., are sought in reference to the murder of Javonta Dease at 216 Grace Heights in Bennettsville.

Warrants for murder, armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime have been issued for both suspects, the release stated.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Previously, two other suspects were taken into custody in connection with this case.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these two suspects are asked to call 911 or the MCSO at (843) 479-5605.

