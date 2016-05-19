Fallen officers honored in Florence

Florence law enforcement paused to remember officers who died in the line of duty. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Every year, numerous law enforcement officers are killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday, dozens of officers and residents from across the Pee Dee paused to remember those who died in service of others.

Each officer who died in the line of duty were read aloud at a service hosted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at the Florence Baptist Temple.

Every year, hundreds of thousands go to the national memorial service in Washington, D.C., to honor fallen officers across the nation.

Florence police, Florence County deputies and other departments from across the Pee Dee gathered to do the same.

“A hero is someone who gives his or her life to something bigger than themselves,” said Pastor Bill Munroe of Florence Baptist Temple. "Love is a willing sacrificial gift of the giving of oneself for the betterment of other people without any thought of return."

Following the service, Sheriff Kenney Boone released a statement on the tribute to fallen officers.

"Now, more than ever, it is important to remember those who have given the last ounce of devotion to the public and to keep their memory alive," Boone said.

