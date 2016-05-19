Missing 20-year-old Conway woman found safe

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old Conway woman reported missing by her family has been found and is safe, according to information from the Conway Police Department.

Laquisha Bracey was reported missing by her family, who went to see her on Monday, May 16, at about 8 a.m., and discovered she was gone.

