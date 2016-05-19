Harley bikers stretch up into North Myrtle Beach this year - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Harley bikers stretch up into North Myrtle Beach this year

By Lisa Gresci, Anchor
Many bikers made their way to North Myrtle Beach on Thursday. (Source: WMBF News) Many bikers made their way to North Myrtle Beach on Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hundreds of bikers were stopped at the Harley Davidson in North Myrtle Beach Thursday to check out the new and used bikes, and make the most of a day along the area's north strand.

Many were test driving the bikes with the groups they came with. Some were even pulling the trigger and buying them, thereby bringing spring rally business from Murrells Inlet to North Myrtle Beach.

Still, the most important component was meeting new people and making new memories.

"We're really liking the used bikes and seeing if we want to spend some more money,” said Kathy Gregory, who made her first trip to the north strand.

Gregory and her friends are from upstate New York and look forward to attending the rally every year.

“We love the beach. We love Murrells Inlet. We love North Myrtle, the vendors and the shops," she said. "Usually the weather cooperates more than it has this week, but we're making the best of it.” 

Going into the second and last weekend of the spring rally, which has historically been the busiest, bikers are hoping the weather lets up and they can go out with a bang. 

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

