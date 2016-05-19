Conway police arrest Massachusetts woman on several drug charges - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway police arrest Massachusetts woman on several drug charges

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Migdalia Alicea (Source: JRLDC) Migdalia Alicea (Source: JRLDC)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Massachusetts woman was arrested by Conway police on a number of drug charges.

According to a Conway Police Department press release, Migdalia Alicea, 38, of Southbridge, Mass., was charged with: trafficking heroin; trafficking crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute heroin in close proximity to a school; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in close proximity to a school; and possession with intent to distribute marijuana in close proximity to a school.

On Monday, Conway officers went to 1240 Pine St., Room 211, in reference to a complaint of drug activity.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed and the suspect was arrested, the release stated.

Alicea remained in jail Thursday afternoon under a $55,445 bond, according to information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Police need your help locating two Walmart shoplifting suspects

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:47:48 GMT
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)
    Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week (Source: NMB Public Safety)

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

    The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects. Police say the suspects shoplifted at Walmart twice in the past week.

    More >>

  • Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Surfside Christian Church to host first Autism Symposium for the community

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-04-17 14:16:46 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

    April is Autism Awareness month. The Centers for Disease Control says about one in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism, and with the growing population, advocates say it's important to be educated.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly