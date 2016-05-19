Conway police arrest Massachusetts woman on several drug charges

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Massachusetts woman was arrested by Conway police on a number of drug charges.

According to a Conway Police Department press release, Migdalia Alicea, 38, of Southbridge, Mass., was charged with: trafficking heroin; trafficking crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute heroin in close proximity to a school; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in close proximity to a school; and possession with intent to distribute marijuana in close proximity to a school.

On Monday, Conway officers went to 1240 Pine St., Room 211, in reference to a complaint of drug activity.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed and the suspect was arrested, the release stated.

Alicea remained in jail Thursday afternoon under a $55,445 bond, according to information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

