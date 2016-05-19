Rock Hill man identified as missing person during investigation - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Rock Hill man identified as missing person during investigation and search for missing swimmer

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Crews started searching on Tuesday for a reported missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News) Crews started searching on Tuesday for a reported missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 33-year-old Rock Hill man has been identified as a missing person during the course of the investigation and search for a missing distressed swimmer in Myrtle Beach.

That information came from a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Beach patrol crews and the U.S. Coast Guard initially conducted a search after witnesses said they heard a man, between 20 and 30 years of age, screaming for help about 100 yards out in the ocean just behind the Crown Reef Resort near 29th Avenue South.

After the majority of emergency personnel had left the area, a blue beach towel was found on the beach with no one around it, according to the report.

Police reportedly found a cellphone and a set of car keys inside the towel. They then reached out to the owner's mother, who said her son was on a day trip from Rock Hill, the report stated.

The man was identified in the incident report as James Franklin Ross II, 33. A description of his vehicle was given out, and police reportedly found it in the 28th Avenue South Beach Access. It was still parked there as of 5 a.m., on Wednesday.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said the missing person and the distressed swimmer are being treated as two separate investigations. Officers will continue to investigate both.

A 911 call placed in reference to the distressed swimmer can be played above (**Warning: Explicit language**).

