Willie Nelson concert in Florence Thursday night to honor the late Merle Haggard

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – After two postponements, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and the sons of the late Merle Haggard will be performing Thursday night at the Florence Civic Center.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place in October of 2015, and featured Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. The concert was postponed until April 6, 2016, due to a medical issued with Willie Nelson, according to Florence Civic Center representatives. The concert was then rescheduled to May 19,

Merle Haggard passed away on April 6, 2016.

Now, Willie Nelson will be performing on May 19 with Haggard’s sons, Ben and Noel, collectively known as The Strangers, in honor of their father. Kris Kristofferson, another of the artists in the country supergroup The Highwaymen, will join Nelson and The Strangers.

Tickets range in price from $30 to $55. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, head to: http://www.florenceciviccenter.com/events/detail/willie-merle

