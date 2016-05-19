Student credits school district's program for success - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Student credits school district's program for success

A Florence student is setting her sights on post-graduation goals. (Source: WMBF News) A Florence student is setting her sights on post-graduation goals. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - As the 2015-2016 school year wraps up, a Pee Dee student said she is grateful for a program her district offers.

Kern Kenly-Howard has been playing violin for the past 10 years. Additionally, she plays piano and has awards showing just how accomplished she is.

A senior at Wilson High School, Kern hopes to attend Wofford College next year as a freshman.

“I’m really glad to be going to that college because my mom is an alumni,” Kern said.

She added that all the knowledge that she picked up while learning in Florence School District One is helping her reach her goals.

Applying in the sixth grade, Kern is part of the International Baccalaureate Program. Since her seventh9grade year, she has studied advanced courses in math, English and biology.

The I.B. program is designed to prep students for college, an opportunity Kern was very happy to have had.

She said when she is finished with college she hopes to be a geriatric nurse. This comes after watching her family care for her grandfather, who passed away last year.

“Just watching my family care for him during his illness really sparked me to want to help the elderly,” Kern said.

She said she encourages younger kids to apply for the I.B. program because it can help in reaching goals.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

