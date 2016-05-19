Third suspect in deadly Loris robbery arrested, charged as acces - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Third suspect in deadly Loris robbery arrested, charged as accessory

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Demetrius Altman (Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office) Demetrius Altman (Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested as an accessory before the fact in the armed robbery and murder of a Loris Market employee on Monday.

Demetrius Altman, 37, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was arrested in North Carolina Tuesday in connection with the armed robbery of the Loris Market and shooting death of Edy Boudagh Monday morning, confirmed NC Assistant Solicitor Scott Hixson. The US Marshall's Task Force arrested Altman in Chadbourn during a traffic stop. The extradition process has begun, and Altman will be charged as an accessory before the fact. 

Altman drove the other two suspects to the location of the armed robbery, and was to pick them up after they completed the robbery, according to Altman's arrest warrant.

Two men from North Carolina have been charged with murder and armed robbery after allegedly shooting and killing an employee while robbing a Loris-area market Monday morning, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson confirmed. Bond was denied for both suspects at a hearing on Wednesday morning.

Jonathan Stefan Vanderhorst, 21, of Whiteville, NC, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to jail records.

Jim Tracy Miller, 26, of Tabor City, NC, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records state.

Both men are incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

