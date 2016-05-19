Lawsuit: S.C. detective demanded rape victim participate in nude 'catfights'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A lawsuit filed by a woman whose sexual assault case was being investigated by an Horry County detective accuses him of demanding that she participate in a nude, videotaped fist-fight with other women while a group of men watched.

The suit, filed Wednesday, accuses former HCPD Detective Allen Large of offering the woman, identified only as Jane Doe 2, to assist her with regaining custody of her children, to move her into a condo in Murrells Inlet, and to provide her with a mode of transportation. In exchange, he demanded that the woman engage in a nude “catfight” against another woman, “as there was a group of men in the area who liked to watch women participate in nude, videotaped fistfights.” When the woman resisted Det. Large’s requests, he threatened to take personal action to keep her from visiting her children, the suit alleges.

The suit states that these requests came after the woman reported a forcible rape to police in May of 2015. Det. Large contacted her, and insisted they meet alone at her residence. During this encounter, Det. Large allegedly told the woman she was “beautiful,” and could understand how the suspect “could be turned on by her and unable to resist himself.”

The woman was never told that Det. Large closed the case, but he said it was “not really going anywhere,” the suit states. That’s when Det. Large offered to help the woman in exchange for her participation in the nude catfight.

Det. Large continued to “engage in a course of coercive and threatening behavior and unwanted sexual advances,” the suit alleges, including propositions that the woman participates in “catfights” with other victims of violent crimes.

At one point, Det. Large was videotaped “engaging in inappropriate conduct,” the suit states, and when the videotape was taken to Det. Large’s supervisor, he was given a written reprimand.

On July 2, 2015, after the written reprimand, Det. Large offered to take the woman to a scheduled court appearance, and having no other means of transportation, she agreed, the suit states. After the hearing, Det. Large sexually assaulted the woman inside his Horry County Police vehicle, the lawsuit alleges.

On July 4, 2015, fearing for her safety, the woman again reported Det. Large to the HCPD, the suit states. A second investigation ensued, which led to Det. Large’s termination from the department on July 31, 2015, for “sexual harassment.” Large was employed by Horry County for more than 27 years.

The woman believes that the “Horry County Police Department had actual knowledge of Detective Large's inappropriate actions and/or propensity to harm female victims of crime, as other victims of sexual assault had reported his conduct prior to May of 2015.

This lawsuit comes several months after another suit was filed by another victim, identified as Jane Doe, alleging that Det. Large was called to investigate another sexual assault case in December of 2013, and “engaged in a course of coercive behavior, unwanted sexual advances, and sexual assault.”

Both lawsuits are filed by Evans Moore Law Firm. Attorney James B. Moore provided us with this statement: "We believe this detective preyed on the most vulnerable of women, exploiting his police badge to keep them quiet. It's downright shameful. I applaud Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 for shedding light on this injustice. Unfortunately, we expect more women to come forward in the coming months."

Horry County spokesperson Lisa Bourcier provided this statement: "In checking with the County Attorney's Office regarding the lawsuit you mentioned, Horry County has not yet been served. Once Horry County has been served, we will respond in due course. It is County policy not to provide any commentary on matters relating to pending litigation."

Horry County has denied all allegations made against them in the previous lawsuit filed in February 2016, citing 14 different defenses to the lawsuit's allegations.

WMBF has previously reached out to the Large family for comment, but never received a call back.

