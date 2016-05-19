Company offers several transportation options for CCMF attendees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest organizers are working with a transportation company to provide three options for those heading to the three-day country music festival in June.

GoGround is offering a park and ride shuttle service, shuttle service for hotel guests, and luxury motor coaches to bring people from select cities around the region.

The company is offering continuous shuttle service from the City Lot (formally the Myrtle Beach Mall Lot), with pre-sale passes available here: http://events.goground.com/CCMF

A shuttle service will stop at or near 25 different hotels in Myrtle Beach every day of the festival: Thursday from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Those with hotel reservations can buy tickets on the shuttles here: http://shuttles.goground.com/ccmf

Festival attendees coming from Savannah, Charleston, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Columbia or Fayetteville can reserve a seat on luxury motor coaches with GoGround’s Book-A-Seat service. Individuals can but a seat on a coach for $79, round trip. These dedicated charter buses arrive by noon on Friday, June 10, and return Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m. To book a seat on this service, head here: https://goground.com/find-a-trip?e=ccmf

“We are pleased to be the Ground Transportation Partner of the 2016 CCMF” noted Bill Maulsby, CEO of GO GROUND. “Our comprehensive transportation solutions will help streamline traffic and improve the guest experience. Throughout Myrtle Beach we have parking and guest shuttle solutions to serve the festival, including dedicated shuttles for the guests of over twenty-five hotels.”

