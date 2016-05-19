SCDOT revamping major road in Florence

If you have driven along Irby Street, more than likely you have noticed the orange cones and the uneven pavements as crews get to work there. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A major artery in Florence is getting some updates.

If you have driven along Irby Street, more than likely you have noticed the orange cones and the uneven pavements as crews get to work there.

When the project is all said and done, Irby Street from Palmetto Street down to 2nd Loop Road will have all four lanes and the median repaved.

Irby Street is a state-owned road. Al the work is being done by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Crews said they are bringing the road up to code.

The best part for drivers is that most of the work is being done while most people are sleeping; crews are out working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The work is slated to be done by June 1, 2016.

